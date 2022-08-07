The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the h…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the maki…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light a…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and varia…