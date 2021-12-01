 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

