Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
