Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
