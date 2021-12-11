Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
