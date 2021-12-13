Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of …
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected to…
This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.