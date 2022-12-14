Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
