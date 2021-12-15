Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.