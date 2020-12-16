 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 4:00 PM EST. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News