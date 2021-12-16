 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

