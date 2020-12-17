 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 4:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

