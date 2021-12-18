 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

