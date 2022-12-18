Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
