Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.