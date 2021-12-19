 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

