Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in th…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's condi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday,…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degre…