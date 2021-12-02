The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We wil…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is pred…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. I…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in …