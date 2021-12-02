 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert