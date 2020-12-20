Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.