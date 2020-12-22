Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy r…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees t…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will s…