Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.