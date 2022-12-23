Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23 in Winston-Salem

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.