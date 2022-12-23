 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Winston-Salem Journal is partnering with O2 Fitness who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23 in Winston-Salem

A monster winter storm is bearing down on much of the US. More than half of the population are under wind-chill and winter weather alerts. CNN's Britley Rits has more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert