Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC
