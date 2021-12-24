Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
