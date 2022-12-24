 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Winston-Salem Journal is partnering with O2 Fitness who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert