Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
