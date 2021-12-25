 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert