The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.76. A 18-degree low is …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy r…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …