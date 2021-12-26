Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.