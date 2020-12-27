 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Local Weather

