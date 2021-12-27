 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert