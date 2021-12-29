 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

