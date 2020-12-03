Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.