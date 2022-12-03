Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wins…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.