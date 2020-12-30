Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC
