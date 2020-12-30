 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News