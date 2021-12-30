 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

