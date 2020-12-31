Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
