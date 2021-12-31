Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
