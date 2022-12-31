Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Winston Salem people should be prepa…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Winston Salem people should be prepared …
It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees.