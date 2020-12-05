Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.