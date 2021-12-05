Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
