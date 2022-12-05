 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5

  • Updated

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

