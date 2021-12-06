 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

