 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert