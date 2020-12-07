Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.