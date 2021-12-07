Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.