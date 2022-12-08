 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

