Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.