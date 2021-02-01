 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:30 AM EST. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

