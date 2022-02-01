 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert