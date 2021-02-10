 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

