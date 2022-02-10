Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. You …
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low.…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to t…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures …