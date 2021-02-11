Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain showe…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of su…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain and snow. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around on…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 deg…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. There is onl…