Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

