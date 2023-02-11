Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
